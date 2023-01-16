Man City fail with approach for Velez starlet Maximo Perrone but youngster remains keen on Premier League transfer

Manchester City have failed with an approach for Velez Sarsfield starlet Maximo Perrone, but the 20-year-old remains keen on a move to England.

Youngster impressing in Argentina

Interest from the Premier League

Wants to work with Pep Guardiola

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions have history when it comes to raiding the ranks of Argentine heavyweights for players of considerable promise, with a controversial deal done for Benjamin Garre back in 2016. They also signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate last January. City had been hoping to repeat that trick with highly-rated midfielder Perrone – who is also attracting interest from Newcastle and Wolves – but Velez are reluctant to part with the player, who is looking to follow in the illustrious footsteps of Sergio Aguero.

WHAT THEY SAID: Velez president Sergio Rapisarda has told Velez670: “I have spoken with the people of City, because we already have a precedent. They handle themselves that way. They were constantly persuading the boy [Garre]. There is the clause which the players can execute. He should present a note to Agremiados, AFA and the club that is going to execute the clause. Yes, the player can authorise a third party to deposit the money. They made an offer, we were not seduced. He is a calibre player.”

Rapisarda added on Perrone’s desire to work with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium: “The boy, he wants to go. The City coach called him three times, [Javier] Mascherano also persuaded him, which I don't like. The boy loves the coach of that club. We are going to take the risk. We are trying to be the best in the transfer and with numbers that favour Velez.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is easy to see why City are keen on Perrone, given his undoubted potential, with the youngster saying of the qualities he would offer: “(Central midfield) is the position that I like the most. Because the ball passes through me a lot. I can see the pitch in front of me and I can reach the penalty area. I want to cover all the positions in midfield.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City have always been in the market for the best up and coming talent, with their academy system loaded with hot prospects, and the intention is to continue bringing in players that will aid quests for more major silverware in the present and future.