Man City expecting quiet transfer deadline day: Barcelona want Garcia but new signings unlikely

Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres are expected to be Pep Guardiola's only first-team additions but players could still leave

Manchester City are not expecting to add any new signings on transfer deadline day but there could be a number of exits.

A new left-back was a possibility in the final days of the window with Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico a potential target.

Despite being available for around £23 million ($29m), City are set to stick with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko as their options for the rest of the season.

Zinchenko was linked with a late move away before he picked up an injury after returning to first-team training and the Ukrainian is understood to want to stay at the Etihad Stadium and fight for his place.

His City team-mate Eric Garcia does want to leave the club but is waiting for Barcelona to improve their offer so he can make his preferred move back to Camp Nou.

Barca have so far fallen short of reaching City’s valuation, with a £14m ($18m) bid already rejected but are expected to return with an improved offer.

The Catalan club are confident that a deal can be done after City completed the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica for £62m ($80m).

The 19-year-old defender has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and can leave for nothing next summer after turning down a new deal.

Fellow central defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also expected to leave, with newly-promoted Fulham showing interest as they look to strengthen their backline.

The 23-year-old impressed on loan at Championship club Blackburn last season but is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans having failed to make the squad in the opening five matches and could move on a permanent basis.

Winger Patrick Roberts is set for another loan move and is set to return to Middlesbrough where he had a brief spell at the end of the last season.

It will be his fifth loan move away from City after two loans spells with Celtic, a period at Spanish club Girona and, for the first half of last season, he was in the Premier League with Norwich.

City have added three new signings during the window as, along with Dias, they signed Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake for an initial £40m ($53m) and winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for £21m ($27m).