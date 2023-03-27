Man City expecting Ilkay Gundogan to join Barcelona on a free transfer with wife 'fed up' of life in England

Manchester City expect Ilkay Gundogan to leave in the summer and join Barcelona, partly as his wife is unwilling to stay any longer in England.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder, who joined the Cityzens in 2016, is under contract until June 30, 2023. While the club are willing to offer him a short-term extension, City are increasingly resigned to losing him for nothing at the end of the season, according to Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are likely to be his next destination - a club he has always had affection for due to their culture and style of play. Xavi and Co are also keen on signing the German and strengthening their midfield, with Sergio Busquets likely to leave the club at the end of the season. They are reportedly ready to offer a two-year contract to the player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: One more reason why Gundogan is reportedly likely to depart City is his wife Sara Arfaoui, who has grown tired of life in England.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will next take on Liverpool in a crucial Premier League clash on April 1.