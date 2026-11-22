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Enzo Maresca has hit out at the officiating after Manchester City saw a controversial decision go against them during a frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham. The Etihad giants were left to rue a disallowed goal that would have shifted the momentum in a match where their defensive frailties were exposed once again.

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Why Erling Haaland's equaliser was ruled out

Fulham led through Rodrigo Muniz before Elliot Anderson salvaged a second-half point for Manchester City. In between, the hosts thought they had levelled in the 25th minute when Haaland bundled Iliman Ndiaye's cross over the line.

The ball appeared to slip from goalkeeper Bernd Leno's grasp, leaving Haaland convinced he had scored. Referee Tom Bramall ruled that Leno had control of the ball and penalised the striker, a decision VAR upheld.

Maresca questions officiating after post-match review

Maresca voiced his frustration after reviewing the footage following the final whistle, insisting the officials got the call wrong. "I review the goal after the game and from my point of view it is quite clear that it is not a foul, but I am not the guy who decides," Maresca said.

The City boss also revealed that Haaland had protested his innocence during the video check. "He was absolutely sure even when they were reviewing the VAR that it was a goal because I asked from the touchline, but the referee decided differently," he added.

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City's winless run continues as Fulham end 20-game streak

Dropping two points leaves Manchester City winless in four Premier League outings. Their defensive frailties also remain glaring, having failed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches across all competitions.

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For Fulham, the draw ended a 20-match losing run against City stretching back to 2011. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa praised his side's bravery and felt they could have taken all three points.

"Obviously we knew we lost the last 20 times we played Manchester City, but I told them we would have the chance to beat them if we play with courage, with character," Arbeloa said. "I won the last time I was here [with Real Madrid], so I thought maybe we would have the chance to win. I think we performed really well. We could win the game."

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Urgent improvements needed to halt City's slide

Maresca faces growing pressure to arrest City's domestic slump and tighten a backline that has conceded in nine straight games. Until they restore their defensive solidity, fine margins and contentious refereeing calls will keep proving costly.

Fulham, meanwhile, can take huge belief from snapping their long losing sequence against City. Carrying that same courage and character forward will be vital as Arbeloa's side look to turn strong displays into wins.