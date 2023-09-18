'I'd have been disappointed' - Man City defender Kyle Walker opens up on how Pep Guardiola delivered the news that he would be dropped for the Champions League final

Kyle Walker revealed how Pep Guardiola informed him that he was excluded from the Manchester City starting lineup in the Champions League final.

Walker revealed conversation with Guardiola

Started on the bench in Champions League final

Signed new contract with Man City recently

WHAT HAPPENED? Recalling the Champions League final against Inter last season, Walker revealed that Guardiola had informed him in person a night before the match that he would start on the bench. The defender appreciated the manager for letting him know the night before instead of breaking the news on matchday morning.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Walker said, "It's not my decision, it's down to the manager and how we were playing at that moment he could have picked 16 of us. He has to pick 11. I was unfortunate not to make that. It's not a sole sport. I think about the team, I spoke before the team, and fingers crossed it worked. We got the job done and got our hands on the trophy.

"He pulled me the night before, it's the relationship we have. I say a massive thank you, to find out in the morning it would have been tough. I slept on it and then gave the speech. If he did it on the day I'd have been disappointed. The reason was for him to put the 11 on to best win the game. He felt that was the team to go and win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker was linked with a move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer after he reportedly had a fallout with Guardiola but the English international cleared up any doubts about his future by signing a new deal with the club which will be valid until 2026.

WHAT NEXT? The Cityzens will be next seen in action in the Champions League on Tuesday as the reigning champions take on FC Crvena Zvezda.