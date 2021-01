Garcia becomes sixth Manchester City player to test positive for Covid-19

The Spanish centre-back and a member of staff are the latest to fall foul of the virus ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has revealed.

The Premier League side have been hit by an increase in cases recently, leading to the postponement of the match against Everton hours before kick-off on Monday.

It has been confirmed that 19-year-old centre-back and a member of staff are the latest to contract the virus, with Garcia now the sixth Manchester City player to test positive.

"Manchester City can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on the club's website read.

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine. Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

Garcia, 19, has made three Premier League appearances this season - starting two - while he has featured a further three times in the Champions League.

It has been reported that Garcia is one of six first-team players to have returned a positive test at City in the last 10 days. Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were both revealed on Christmas Day to have contracted coronavirus, while a further three unnamed players have had to self-isolate in the subsequent days.

On Sunday, the club released a statement expressing disappointment in left-back Benjamin Mendy for breaching tier four restrictions by attending a New Year's Eve party. City pledged to launch an investigation into the France international's actions after news of his flouting of the rules came to light.

Despite the increase in cases, City's Premier League match against Chelsea is set to go ahead as planned on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, are seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool heading into the match at Stamford Bridge, although they have two games in hand over their rivals.

Chelsea are level on points with their weekend opponents but have won just one of their last five matches in the English top-flight.

After Sunday's encounter, City will take on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.