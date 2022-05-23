Man City defender Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to rape charges

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has entered not guilty pleas to all nine charges of sexual offences he is facing.

The France international and World Cup winner was suspended last August after he was charged by authorities in relation to several rape offences.

The 27-year-old denied all charges at Chester Crown Court and is due to face trial on July 25.

What are the charges?

Mendy is charged with nine separate sexual offences against six different women, including seven relating to rape.

The France international was initially charged on multiple counts last year, with an additional charge levelled in February, for offences that allegedly took place between October 2018 and August 2021.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, meanwhile, has also entered not guilty pleas to a dozen further charges stretching between July 2012 and August 2021, including eight counts of rape.

Will Mendy be sacked by City?

Mendy, who arrived at City in 2017 and has won three Premier League titles with the club, was suspended last year following the charges, having played in the 2021 FA Community Shield loss to Leicester.

Article continues below

He remains contracted to the club at the present moment, though he has played no serious part in Pep Guardiola's side's latest league triumph.

City are unlikely to take any action until a verdict is reached in court. Mendy remains on bail.

Further reading