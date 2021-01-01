Man City crowned Premier League champions after Leicester defeat Manchester United

The Blues, with a Carabao Cup success already in the bag and Champions League final outing to come, have their hands on a domestic title once more

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for 2020-21, with Pep Guardiola's side snatching a domestic title back that they surrendered to Liverpool last season.

The Blues have now tasted English top-flight glory on three occasions in the last four years, with big spending at the Etihad Stadium delivering the desired results.

One potential distraction has now been removed for City, who already have another Carabao Cup in the bag, with their full focus about to be shifted to the Champions League final and pursuit of a first European Cup.

How did City become champions?

City missed the chance to get over the line on their own terms in a home date with Chelsea - their upcoming opponents in a continental showpiece - as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against fellow Blues.

Old adversaries Manchester United were, however, to bring the race for Premier League supremacy to a close as they came unstuck against fellow top-four hopefuls Leicester City, who scored a 2-1 win behind goals from Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu to mathematically seal City's triumph.

Congratulations Man City! 🎉



2020-21 Premier League champions 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GYnf6L6Afa — Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021

With rivals such as Liverpool enduring uncharacteristic struggles this season, City have taken full advantage to position themselves back on the loftiest of perches.

They got off to an unconvincing start, with Guardiola enduring the worst opening to a season in his distinguished managerial career.

Once City hit their stride, though, there was to be no stopping them.

At one stage they emerged victorious in 21 consecutive fixtures, with that surge putting them in contention for major honours at home and abroad.

In the Premier League, 25 victories have been picked up from 35 games, with only five defeats suffered by the division's highest scorers and meanest defence.

The bigger picture

Guardiola is not the type to rest on his laurels and will already be piecing together plans for a title defence in 2021-22.

Movement is expected at the Etihad Stadium over the summer, with several transfer targets being speculated on - including proven strikers such as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Article continues below

City may go down that route as club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who fluffed his lines with a Panenka penalty against Chelsea but has a fifth title triumph under his belt, is about to depart as a free agent.

It is also being suggested that reinforcements will be sought in midfield and defence, with Guardiola forever striving for continuous improvement.

Further reading