Man City CONFIDENT over Jude Bellingham signing as Real Madrid line up Bernardo Silva as potential back-up option

Manchester City are confident that they can sign Jude Bellingham this summer ahead of Real Madrid, who have an interesting backup plan in mind.

WHAT HAPPENED? After it was reported that Liverpool were now unlikely to land teenage hotshot Bellingham in the summer despite being heavily linked with his signature, ESPN have claimed that Manchester City are growing confident that they can land the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund ahead of Real Madrid, in a new update.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The race for Bellingham has been one of football's biggest sagas over the last 12 months and looks set to come to the boil this summer. The report states that Real are still in the race for Bellingham, but he is currently City's priority transfer target. Liverpool and Manchester United also remain interested, but it is unlikely he will end up at either of the two clubs with a two-horse race developing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund hold out hope that they can keep hold of Bellingham for at least one more year, but should City get their wish and sign the teenage starlet, Los Blancos are ready to pounce on Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder expressed his desire to leave City last summer and was courted by Barcelona, but a move failed to materialise.

Real are assessing their options in midfield with Luka Modric turning 38 imminently, with the club also keeping tabs on Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, who is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs.

WHAT NEXT? Given the demand for Bellingham and the price it will likely cost to prize him away from Dortmund, the saga is likely to drag on throughout the summer. But if City can strike a deal, he would be reunited with former teammate Erling Haaland.