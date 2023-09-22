Man City legend and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says Erik Ten Hag is 'extremely capable' of turning Man Utd's poor start to the season around

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany believes that Erik ten Hag is "extremely capable" of turning around Manchester United's form despite horrendous start.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have their 2023-24 campaign in dismal form losing three out of their first five Premier League games. Their continental outing against Bayern Munich also ended in disappointment as they were edged out 4-3 in Germany.

However, Kompany believes that the Ten Hag can revive United's form and the Dutch tactician's credentials should not be doubted.

WHAT THEY SAID: "One thing this man has demonstrated is that he is extremely capable," Kompany told the reporters. "There is no doubting that. All the rest that is happening in the outside world, he can't control that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley are also struggling after returning to top-flight football as they lost their first three assignments against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, before finally opening their account with a draw with Nottingham Forest. Despite the poor form, Kompany remains convinced that they are moving in the right direction and he remains calm before facing the Red Devils.

"I have to manage the results and performance of my team," Kompany stated. "We are a calm camp. We are in a place where we feel that something is really exciting ahead of us. We have to build on that momentum, what is happening elsewhere is not our concern.

"I have to prepare our team to play the best possible Manchester United team, playing the way we know they can play. If they turn up in any other way, we will see. But I will prepare my team to face United when they are playing at their best."

WHAT NEXT? Kompany will hope to make the most of home support to trounce United when the two teams face each other at Turf Moor on Saturday.