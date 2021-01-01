Man City star Bronze joins Rashford and Alexander-Arnold in social media campaign to stamp out online hate

The England defender tells Goal why she is among of team of high-profile names intent on driving hate out of football

Lucy Bronze has only ever wanted to play football since she was a little girl growing up in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The Manchester City defender just happens to be brilliant at it too, having being named FIFA Best Women’s Player of the Year in 2020 to go with her huge collection of medals earned with Liverpool, Lyon and at the Etihad.

But even that cannot shield her from the online hate that is blighting football, with players becoming a consistent target for abuse.

“When I was playing football at five-years-old, no one said: ‘By the way, you're going to get online abuse everyday',” the England international tells Goal.

“No, the job I signed up to was to play the sport that I love on the pitch and be successful, it's as simple as that. But the fact that we've normalised it is kind of scary in a way, and that's why we're trying to put a stop to it now and say: ‘This is not normal, it's not okay, and something needs to be done about it to change it for the better’.”

Criticism is part of life when you are a footballer, whether that’s from pundits or opposing fans in stadiums before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

But the spiralling issue of social media abuse crosses the line, which is why Bronze is among a group of high-profile footballers in the English game backing BT’s new Hope United initiative, which is bringing players together from across the Home Nations to tackle online hate ahead of Euro 2020.

A 20-strong ‘squad’ - managed by Rio Ferdinand and Karen Carney and including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Gareth Bale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson - will draw on their own experiences to raise awareness, educate social media users and drive support for change.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision for me to be, I'd rather stand for something than for nothing,” Bronze says about joining the team.

“Being an older player, more well-known, more self-assured in the place I am in my career, I know that I need to stand up. I've always been raised by my parents, my family to stand up for the right thing and do the right thing, morally, so campaigns like this, where we stand up against online abuse.

"Last year I joined every campaign I could to stand up against racism.

“We know we're in a privileged position where we get to do the sport that we love for a living, so we can take on more responsibility and help make change in the world, whether that's helping kids get school meals, battling against homophobia, battling against racism, battling against online abuse.

“There's obviously a lot of problems in the world. But there's a lot of people capable of fixing them.”

Bronze, unfortunately, has first-hand experience of how nasty online hate can be, but a recent barrage of abuse aimed at England team-mate Lauren James left her shocked.

The Manchester United star spoke out in condemnation of racist abuse she received from anonymous social media accounts and described her disbelief at some of the comments.

James, 19, reached out to Bronze and the City defender was quick to offer her support.

“The speed at which the abuse was coming in was faster than we were capable of getting rid of it and reporting it, which was insane,” Bronze says.

“Honestly, I went on her profile and I just couldn't believe it. It was really upsetting to see this girl, a young girl at the start of her career and already people are just coming out from every angle, it was the most horrible thing I've seen online.

“She was reporting it every single day, deleting comments, every single day.”

Persistent online hate prompted a four-day social media blackout by players, clubs and media outlets across English football a month ago, sending a clear message to social media companies that they need to address the situation in a better way.

“It showed the power we hold as players and as a community,” Bronze adds. “A weekend full of football when everybody went silent loses a little bit for the platforms.

“Do I think it really changed the platforms’ thinking? Probably not.

"But were they aware of what was happening? And that we were pushing them along to make a difference?

"Because they will have seen it, know what was happening and know that if we are capable of that, we're capable of much more than just one weekend of a blackout.

“There's plenty of more ideas, plenty of more ways to make change.”

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is among a handful of players to have ditched social media altogether. But Bronze, whose career has taken in spells in the United States with the North Carolina Tarheels, in France with Lyon and who has been around the world with England, believes that it has its positives.

It has helped to publicise the women’s game and bring supporters close to the players, which is why the faceless few cannot be allowed to win.

“There are many great things to social media and being a women's footballer it's served us well in our game,” she adds. “There was a point in my career when I deleted everything off my phone because the abuse that I was suffering, completely outweighed the joy of the other things that social media had to offer.

“I know that's a thing that a lot of players do. I know people complain that players maybe aren't themselves on social media or somebody else helps them do it.

"Equally you've got understand that sometimes players try to distance themselves from all the negativity that comes with them being part of that. People say: 'That's part of the job', but it's not.

“Social media has been huge for women's football. I played in the 2015 World Cup in Canada, and the games were getting played at 1am, in England, but the power of social media is something that carried us in that tournament in terms of making a difference back home.

“How many people were going to stay up and watch the game? Luckily for us, a lot of people. However the positive effects of those games was carried on through social media when people were waking up the next day and refreshing Twitter and Instagram and you get to see all these things.

“Players profiles have grown which helps grow the sponsorship that helps grows the funding. We've got a lot to be thankful for social media and we're not saying we want to get rid of it by any means.

“There's just a way to monitor a lot better so that we can have more positive things that come from it, as opposed to the negativity that I think a lot of players both male and female are feeling.

“It feels like that for every 10 good comments, the one bad comment always outweighs them and it's the one that sticks with you.

“We just want to get better at monitoring it and holding people accountable for abuse.”

