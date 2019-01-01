Man City boss Guardiola surprised Man Utd haven't been a title rival since he arrived in England

The Man City boss has warned his players about United's counter-attacking threat ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola admitted he is surprised that Manchester United haven't been a title rival during his time in England.

United have finished in the top four just once since the former Barcelona boss joined City in 2016 - finishing runners-up to Guardiola’s side by a sizeable 19 points in 2018.

But Guardiola warned that anything can happen in Saturday's derby despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggling in sixth place in the Premier League.

"My reflection is that we were better,” Guardiola said. “In the time we've been here, we've been better than United.

“At the end of the season, our points show that, so the consistency was incredible.

“It surprised me, too [that United haven’t challenged]. In one game or another game, a derby, anything can happen.

“We are not here to judge the results or what distance there is between teams or the past or the future. It's just tomorrow, 5.30pm, the game, try to beat them."

United’s best performances this season have come against the better sides in the Premier League - beating Chelsea, Leicester and Spurs as well as being the only team to take a point off leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola expects United to play on the counter-attack and has warned his players to be wary of the speedy threat from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James.

“It's clear they are a counter-attacking team. They do high pressing and they are aggressive,” he added.

“When they defend deep, of course they attack immediately with James and Rashford. They are so clinical and so good with space to run.

“When I remember the goals against Chelsea at the beginning of the season, most of them were on the counter-attack. When Chelsea attacked a little more. Against Liverpool, the goal was a counter-attack. They have the quality to do that.”

But Guardiola added that their results against top sides proves they are a squad full of quality.

"It shows how good United and their players and Ole are,” he said.

“It's not easy to beat the top, top teams and he's been able to do it regularly, especially this season. They have a good mentality and great belief."