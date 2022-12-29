Man City boss Guardiola says 'sexy' Phillips has trimmed down after World Cup weight gain

Pep Guardiola insists "sexy" Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips has trimmed down since gaining weight during the World Cup break.

Philips was left out of City's squad against Liverpool

Was reinstated to the bench on the trip to Leeds

Guardiola jokes saying he has the 'perfect body'

WHAT HAPPENED? Phillips was omitted from City's League Cup last 16 clash with Liverpool last week after Guardiola admitted that he had returned from England duty carrying extra weight. The 27-year-old was recalled to the bench in City's comfortable 3-1 victory over Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday but ultimately did not see any minutes at Elland Road. However, Guardiola assured that the midfielder will soon get opportunities as he joked about how quickly he has got himself back into shape.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has the perfect body, so sexy!" the manager stated to reporters after the Leeds match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola further explained what he expects from Phillips and urged the England international to adapt to City's methods as quickly as possible so that he can have more impact and also relieve the burden on Rodri, who has been the first choice in a holding role so far this season. "He has spent the first part of the season out with surgery to arrive for the World Cup - and did everything to get to the World Cup," the City boss added. "It's not just about just being fit you also have to understand what we want to do, the movements etc. So that means, as quickly as possible, because Rodri cannot play all the games, so as quick as possible he will play. But I'm happy that yesterday for example Kalvin trained really well and sooner or later he will play."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PHILLIPS? The midfielder will hope to force his way into City's starting XI for a meeting with Everton this weekend.