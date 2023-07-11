Man City to poach 16-year-old Harrison Parker from Man Utd despite Red Devils offering him a better deal

Manchester City are reportedly close to an agreement with Manchester United that will see them sign 16-year-old Harrison Parker from the Red Devils.

City have lured Parker from rivals

Four other teams wanted to sign him

Clubs close to agreeing fee

WHAT HAPPENED? United hoped to keep the highly-rated centre-back and had offered him the highest wage they could to a youth player but he has turned them down, according to Fabrizio Romano. Instead, the teenager seems set to join their archrivals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City were not the only team interested in signing Parker from United. They are reported to have beaten four other teams to his signature. The Manchester clubs are now in the final stages of agreeing a fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City will become Parker's third big Premier League team. He initially came through Arsenal's academy before leaving for United in 2021, where he went on to feature for the Under 18s.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR PARKER? The Premier League champions hope to have a deal wrapped up soon so that they can sign him to a youth deal instead of a professional contract.