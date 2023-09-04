- Keane allegedly headbutted
- Fellow pundit Micah Richards intervened
- Suspect arrested for alleged assault
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Daily Mail, Metropolitan Police arrested a 42-year-old was arrested and that both Keane and fellow pundit Micah Richards gave statements about the assault.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The alleged assault is reported to have taken place after Arsenal's 3-1 win against United on Sunday while Keane was making his way through the stadium to begin his post-match analysis. A video circulated on social media showing ex-Manchester City and England star Richards confronting a man while Keane stood behind him after the incident.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT? The suspected assailant may soon be prosecuted for the incident.