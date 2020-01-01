'Mamelodi Sundowns were playing for our brother' - Onyango dedicates win to Ngcongca

The accomplished shot-stopper was pleased to have marked his return to the starting line-up with a clean sheet

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says they were playing for their former teammate Anele Ngcongca in their clash against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening.

The Brazilians secured a comfortable 3-0 PSL win over Stellies in what was their first game since Ngcongca tragically passed away in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Onyango, who played with Ngcongca at Sundowns for four years before he was loaned out to AmaZulu FC last week, dedicated the victory to the former Bafana Bafana international.

"Definitely we were playing for our late brother, Anele. May his soul rest in peace," Onyango told the club's YouTube channel.

"We had to give our best because he as part of us, he was part of this team. His fighting spirit is what we showed today. It was a fantastic [[performance] from the guys.

"It was a very difficult game against a high pressing team. I think the team played very well."

The Uganda international was recalled to the starting line-up after he missed Masandawana's 4-3 win over AmaZulu in a league match last weekend.

Onyango had missed the clash against Usuthu due to an injury and back-up keeper Kennedy Mweene conceded three goals.

"We were composed and we kept a clean sheet because the last time we conceded three goals which is not good for a team of our calibre," he continued.

"But big ups to the team, they fought hard and they showed that they are bigger than anyone else. So, compliments go to the players who did well."

The 35-year-old admitted that he had very little to do in their clash against Stellenbosch as Sundowns dominated the match from start to finish at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

"There was nothing much which I did on the pitch. But I think my presence helped a little bit and the noise I make," he said.

"The team kept fighting and there was no shot on target which was very important.

"Yes of course it is good to be back. I was welcomed back by the guys, Kennedy, Reyaad [Pieterse], Jody [February], [Ismail] Watenga and [Ricardo] Goss," he added.

"I had to keep the momentum going, I had to give what the team was asking which was a clean sheet."

Sundowns' next match is against Maritzburg United on December 5 in a league game which is scheduled to take place at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.