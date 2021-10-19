Mamelodi Sundowns set to refresh the team against Golden Arrows - Mngqithi confirms

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has stated they will have to make changes against Golden Arrows on Wednesday, but that will not, by any means, mean they will field a weakened side.

Masandawana were away in the Democratic Republic of Congo last Sunday where they played Maniema in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League and settled for a 2-2 draw.

On Wednesday, they have a date with the Backheel Boys at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban aiming at getting a win to extend their stay on top of the PSL table. The 50-year-old is not expecting an easy tie but he remains optimistic of emerging victors by the end of the contest.

Players have to show they deserve selection

"Golden Arrows might sit a little bit deep in this match which might require more of us. But we believe we have the capacity to unlock them and capitalise in some areas we believe they are not strong," Mngqithi told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to refresh from the team that played in Congo to avoid fatigue. And those players that will get a chance to play have to show that they deserve it ahead of those who will start from the bench.

"But we will be looking for a result against Golden Arrows and we will field a strong team. We also have a Champions League match this weekend, but we have a culture that we have also instituted in our players of wanting to win every game regardless of the opposition, or the calibre of the match.

"Everyone is eager to help the team get a result on Wednesday."

Article continues below

What happened in the last meeting?

The two teams last played each other on October 3 in the MTN8 Cup and the Brazilians won the match 3-0.

Namibia international Peter Shalulile was on target after just four minutes, before Devine Lunga scored the second after Thabiso Kutumela teed him up. The third goal was scored in the stoppages when Haashim Domingo assisted Neo Maema.

"During the Cup game, Arrows had to come out and attack because they were already down, they had nothing to lose. But on Wednesday, they have something to play for, and we are not expecting them to come out as they did in the cup match," Mngqithi concluded.