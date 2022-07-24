The Bafana Bafana number one signed for the reigning champions after spending most of his career with Matsatsantsa

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has welcomed Ronwen Williams to the club, after he recently signed for the Premier Soccer League champions.

The former SuperSport United custodian will be part of the Masandawana fraternity starting with the 2022/23 season, and the Ugandan has explained why his arrival is important to their success.

"The club shouldn’t stop after Denis leaves, after Kennedy [Mweene] leaves, after [Ricardo] Goss leaves, or Reyaad [Pieterse]," Onyango told iDiski Times.

"So, yes, he’s welcome. Let’s compete. When there’s competition, there is an improvement. So, yes, we’re doing this in the best interests of the club.

"And to make sure that we all win trophies at the end of the day, but it’s always good to have quality around you, to improve you and to make a better goalkeeper and a better person because it’s also important to be a good person before you become a good footballer.

"He is welcome, just like any other goalkeeper who has come to Sundowns and given us competition and added value to the club."

Onyango added that Williams’ arrival will give them room to learn from one another and, in the process, strengthen Sundowns.

"We will learn from each other as much as we are older than him and he’s younger, he’s the captain of the national team. He still has a few things to learn and the club has to look at his future also," he continued.

"Because like any other big club, they always look to strengthen and look at the future, because me and Kennedy we’ve been here for so many years, and whatever we’ve won, it’s because of the guys who have been around us.

"They’ve really inspired us, motivated us, and encouraged us, and being in one spirit has made us who we are right now."

After spending all of his senior career at SuperSport, Williams moved to Chloorkop in a high-profile deal in the current transfer window.