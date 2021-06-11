Mamelodi Sundowns Onyango to Goss and February: We all didn't start playing immediately

The Cranes legend has set a target of winning 10 league titles before hanging up his boots

Mamelodi Sundowns custodian Denis Onyango has challenged teammates Ricardo Goss and Jody February to give their best and prove they deserve to be considered in the starting line-up.

The Uganda legend has dominated the number one spot for years and last season, he made a total of 34 appearances for the Brazilians, keeping 18 clean sheets in the process.

While Jody February has not yet made his Sundowns debut, Ricardo Goss made five appearances for the PSL champions in the Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.

"We all didn’t come to Sundowns and start playing immediately," the 36-year-old Onyango told Sowetan.

"Jody and Goss have brought in something different in the team. We believe they have the quality and where they are coming from, they were winning. Goss is one for the future for Bafana Bafana and I believe that if he gets more game time, he will eventually get the no.1 spot.

"Jody has a future with Sundowns and the national team as well. For me, to be there, they are pushing me to work hard and them to work hard because we can’t give it to them on a silver plate.

"They must work for it and in the upcoming few years, they will be No1 at Sundowns. They made me a better keeper this season. I got 18 clean sheets, I've never been to that number.

"It shows that the goalkeeping department has done a fantastic job. We learn from each other and whoever plays, he gives his best."

The experienced custodian has also revealed he is keen on winning more league titles before hanging up his boots.

"The moment I stop believing that I can still win, that would be the end of my career, but I need to keep going," Onyango continued

Article continues below

"There are never enough trophies. I have never seen anyone saying my trophies are enough, no. I need to keep going. That is what drives me.

"My eighth league title, and to be sharing it with Hlompho Kekana, is great. I saw him coming from Black Leopards and becoming a captain at Sundowns, it is amazing.

"Daine Klate was the most decorated player and we managed to beat that. We got to eight medals and we want to make it 10, Kekana and I. It’s a challenge."