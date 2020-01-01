Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango 'thought training would have started' already

PSL teams can almost start training and the Uganda number one feels that it is long overdue

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is relieved that football is back in South Africa with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs now permitted to begin group training.

A few weeks after South Africa was placed on coronavirus lockdown alert level three, the government has now lifted the ban on contact sports.

Dates for the resumption of official matches are expected to be announced on Tuesday as football can now continue under strict health and safety protocols, and clubs will soon begin training.

Uganda captain Onyango said he was under the impression that they would return to the pitch as a group at the onset of level three but, all the same, he is looking forward to finally getting back to training.

“We are still waiting for an official letter from the PSL to start training even though the Minister of Sports allowed us to start,” Onyango told Daily Monitor.

“So we are still home but at least now we know we can play again. I think they [PSL] just need to supervise the training grounds first and see if it’s safe and then allow us to start.

“I actually thought it would have started long before this because we were given a green light when we started level three of the lockdown.

“But with contact sports, you need to check first the safety of the players before you restart. Also, looking at how the numbers [for Coronavirus cases] were growing, it made the process difficult.

"But at last, here we are... but I think we have to go back for second testing before that.”

Most PSL clubs have already conducted coronavirus tests on their players and staff, and positive cases have been confirmed at Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch and Bloemfontein Celtic.

After winning three PSL titles with SuperSport United, Onyango has gone to win three more at Sundowns.

With Downs four points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and with a game in hand, Onyango is now eyeing a fourth league crown with the Brazilians, and overall seventh, when football resumes.