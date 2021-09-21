Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are nowhere near their best ahead of their encounter against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

This is despite Masandawana making a good start to their PSL campaign as they are placed at the top of the standings having recorded three wins and one draw in their first four matches.

The Tshwane giants thrashed a hapless TS Galaxy side 3-0 in their most recent league game over the weekend, but Mokwena is not satisfied as he made it known that they want to dominate matches.

“We can’t start singing a different song now that we won a few matches. We knew from the first match that we were not going to be at our best in the early stages, and that is still evident," Mokwena told the media.

“We are still playing well in patches, but we don’t want a team that competes. We want a team that dominates. We are showing that in periods at the moment. We are still looking to play a perfect game.

"And maybe perfection doesn’t exist but the desire to want to be perfect is very important because when you chase perfection, even if you don’t attain it, you will reach a level of excellence and that’s what we want.

“We want to have every pass perfect, every build-up perfect, and every scheme perfect. We want to be a team that is very difficult to play against."

Sundowns are set to face Pirates at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium, with the Buccaneers also undefeated in the league this season.

Article continues below

The Buccaneers are hoping to challenge for this season's PSL title and they are currently placed fourth on the league standings - two points behind the defending champions Sundowns.

"We don’t want a team that comes to play Mamelodi Sundowns and thinks it’s going to be a walk in the park. The league is a marathon. We have to be professional, and we have to be diligent," Mokwena added.

"It’s all about resting now and recovering, and then we will analyze our game and check for corrections before we prepare for a very difficult game against Orlando Pirates. They are a very good side."