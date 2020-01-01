Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango confirms UAE, Saudi Arabia offers

The Uganda captain has revealed interest in his services from the Persian Gulf and says he would consider them if they are enticing

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says he has been approached by some clubs in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but there have not been concrete offers and he “wouldn’t say no” if a lucrative contract is tabled.

The 35-year-old has spent 14 years in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), winning seven league titles as well as the Caf Champions League crown in the process.

He has also previously played in Ethiopia. His PSL time has been shared between SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bidvest Wits and largely at Sundowns.

But by his own admission, he could find himself bidding farewell to 'Downs if an enticing offer comes his way.

“There have been offers from the Arab countries... in the UAEs and Saudi Arabias, a lot of them,” said Onyango as per Sun Sport.

”But they haven't been concrete offers. And you can't rely on things which are not concrete. Of course, they have to talk to the club first. If the club says, ‘Look, Denis, we still want you, but you can move on.’ I wouldn't say no. After all, it's business.

”However, as a player, I'm still happy to play for Sundowns and still win many more trophies. I want to add another star to the badge. As I've said before, Sundowns have been there for me when I was not playing.

“For two years they were paying me even when I wasn't playing. If I can play and they still want me around, why not stay? It's not easy to move on from a team like Sundowns and start all over again.”

Onyango has three seasons left on his Sundowns contract after extending his deal with four-and-a half years last year.

This shows confidence in him by coach Pitso Mosimane who also handed captain 35-year-old Hlompho Kekana a new four-year earlier this year.

Onyango has established himself as one of the key senior players at Downs together with the likes of Antony Laffor and Wayne Arendse.