Al Ahly director of football adds more intrigue to speculation surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sirino

The Uruguayan admitted this week he would like to link up with his former coach Pitso Mosimane, who has since won the Caf Champions League again

Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz has commented on the talk linking Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino to the recently crowned Caf Champions League winners.

Ever since Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane departed for Al Ahly in October, the talk surrounding a possible move for Sirino has grown louder. Even before Mosimane's move, there had been rumours the Red Devils were tracking the 29-year-old.

This culminated earlier in the week with the Uruguay-born player himself admitting he wanted to team up with Mosimane again. The head coach has already taken Kabelo Rangoaga (fitness trainer) and Musi Matlaba (performance analyst) with him from Sundowns, as well as former Premier Soccer League coach Cavin Johnson.

More teams

The Pretoria club then hit back, showing their disappointment in Sirino's comments in the media. Also mentioned was that Sirino signed a new five-year contract last July.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Now Al Ahly, through their football director, Abdel-Hafiz, have commented on the matter.

Abdel-Hafiz was a bit vague with his comments but did note the Egyptians are interested in the Sundowns star.

“I do not have the final details about the negotiations with Sirino," he said, as quoted by Kingfut, the Egyptian publication.

“The file is currently in the hands of the Head of Transfers Amir Tawfik.

“It is possible to delay the negotiations with him for another period, this is very possible, and it is also possible that we don’t sign him at all,” the football director added.

Sirino’s contribution has been sizable at Sundowns – in three seasons he’s played 100 matches, scored 24 goals and created 29 assists for the Tshwane giants.

Article continues below

He has not however played since the first match of the season, a 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 competition, due to injury.

In his absence, new signings Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile have excelled, as has Themba Zwane. The Tshwane club went top of the league table with a commanding 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

The South African transfer window closes on Monday 30 November but in Egypt it shuts six days later.