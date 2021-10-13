Mamelodi Sundowns complain about lack of ‘proper training facilities’ at AS Maniema

Mamelodi Sundowns have explained why they are yet to board a plane to the Democratic Republic of Congo for their Caf Champions League fixture against AS Maniema on Sunday.

The South African champions have always travelled in advance for any of their continental assignments but this time around, the team is still in South Africa with four days left to the match that will be played at Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

According to Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena, the Brazilians opted, instead, to send their analysts to Kinshasa because of the conditions in the central African county.

Mokwena knows the facilities

“We already have people there and Goolam Valodia [performance analyst] leads the travelling party,” Mokwena told reporters as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“But this is a country that we have experience of going to although it is a different city this time around, but we are very familiar with the terrain and the environment.

“We manipulated what would be a certain program for us because we would normally travel three or four days prior to the match but this time we will leave a bit closer to the encounter because of some of the situations we know and face in relation to the level of proper training facilities.

“We will complete our preparations here and then go there to acclimatize ourselves with the stadium and get a feel of the pitch.”

'We already know their formation'

Mokwena further revealed they have already studied their opponents and understand their formation heading into the first meeting.

“We have already started working on the opposition and we know that they play a 4-2-3-1 formation and we know their profile and personality that they have. Their attack is direct with very aggressive overlapping full-backs and they have very quick strikers,” Mokwena continued.

“But the work has been done; we have to be wary of their transitions and their set-pieces. The good thing is that we still have more days to work on these things and make sure we are as prepared as possible because we have a responsibility not just to Sundowns but to the country as well.”

Whereas Sundowns received a bye to the second preliminary round, Maniema progressed after beating Bouenguidi Sports from Gabon 3-1 on aggregate.