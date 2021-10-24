Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Maniema Union: Brazillians seal place in Caf Champions League group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns have sealed their place in the Caf Champions League group stage after defeating Maniema Union 2-0 in the second leg of their first-round clash on Sunday.

In a match played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, Lyle Lakay gave the hosts a first-half advantage before Peter Shalulile sealed the deal in the second.

The Brazilians started the match brightly, targeting an early goal to destabilize their opponents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who twice came from behind in the first leg last week to secure a 2-2 draw.

In the seventh minute, they had their first real chance - they won a corner that was brought in by Lakay. It fell to Namibia international Shalulile whose header was cleared off the line by the defenders.

After a series of attacks by the home team, the goal eventually came in the 22nd minute. The Congolese outfit conceded a free kick in the danger zone. Lakay expertly took it past the wall and into the top left corner.

It would have been 2-0 in the 30th minute when a slick move involving Themba Zwane - scorer of both of Sundowns' two goals last week - and Sibusiso Vilakazai but the danger was cleared.

Four minutes later, the red-hot Lakay had a chance to try and guide the ball into the net after getting another set-piece in a promising position but was denied by the custodian.

Thabiso Kutumela could have given his team another goal on the stroke of half-time, but after rounding the goalkeeper, he failed to hit the target, as his effort found the side of the net.

Maniema started the second half on the front foot and in the 50th minute, Denis Onyango had to be alert to put the ball out to safety after a swift move.

Article continues below

All the efforts by the Maniema players to get back into the game were thwarted in the 53rd minute when their goalkeeper failed to deal with what seemed like a simple ball, and Shalulile took advantage of the situation to double the Brazilians' advantage.

And in the 62nd minute, it could have been easily 3-0 only if the Namibian kept his shot down after getting the ball in the final third.

Despite late attacks by Maniema, the hosts held on to seal their place in the group stage, while the visitors will drop down to the Confederation Cup playoff round.