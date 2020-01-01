Mame Thiam: Fenerbahce announce signing of Senegalese and Kasımpasa striker

The 27-year-old Senegalese centre-forward has become the latest acquisition by the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit

Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have announced the signing of Mame Thiam from rival club Kasimpasa.

The forward signed a three-year deal with the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit following his successful medicals with the side.

The Yellow Canaries confirmed the acquisition of the Senegalese on Tuesday and will link up with Morocco's Nabil Dira and Cape Verde international Garry Rodrigues at the club.

“Our club has signed Mame Thiam, who played in Kasımpasa, one of the Super League teams, as a result of the negotiations with the club and him,” read a statement from the club website.

“Our club has agreed a three-year deal with the Senegalese forward. We welcome 27-year-old Thiam to our family, who will fight with our striped jersey. We wish him success with the unlimited love and support of our fans.”

Thiam played for the youth teams of Real San Marco, Treviso, Sassuolo and Inter Milan before joining Avellino, where he made his professional debut after failing to break into the Black and Blues’ first team.

The centre-forward also played for South Tyrol on loan before he permanently left the San Siro outfit to team up with Serie A giants Juventus.

The striker also struggled for first-team action with the Old Lady and made do with loan spells at Lanciano, Zulte Waregem, PAOK and Empoli.

Thiam cancelled his contract with Juventus in a mutual agreement in September 2017 and then joined Iranian side Esteghlal.

In the summer of 2018, the defender signed for UAE team Ajman and featured in 26 league games for the club, scoring 13 goals before he moved to Turkey to join Kasımpasa.

The forward scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium outfit in the 2019-20 season before his departure.

Thiam will hope to establish himself at Fenerbahce to boost his chances of playing for the Senegal national team.