Mamadou Loum: Reading unveil Senegal midfielder from FC Porto

The 25-year-old will be a Royals player in the new campaign after arriving on a season-long loal deal

EFL Championship side Reading have strengthened their squad in readiness for the new campaign with the acquisition of midfielder Mamadou Loum.

The 25-year-old Senegal international has crossed over to the Royals after agreeing on a season-long loan from Portuguese outfit FC Porto.

"We are delighted to welcome midfielder Mamadou Loum to Reading Football Club on a season-long loan from FC Porto," Reading confirmed on their official website.

"The Senegalese international flew into the country last night and completed the paperwork on a move to RG2, albeit subject to international clearance and the normal ratification procedures from the relevant football authorities."

Reading head of football operations, Mark Bowen, explained why they signed Loum: “Mamadou is a player we identified as a potential loan target early in the window and I am very pleased to now be able to welcome him to Reading.

"A powerful dynamic midfield player with top-flight and international experience on his CV, I am confident he will make a big impact in blue and white hoops in the Championship this season.”

Meanwhile, Reading manager Paul Ince described the arrival of the Lion of Teranga as important since it will help solve their midfield puzzle.

“Together, we have had to put together an almost entirely new midfield this summer and Mamadou feels like an important piece in that puzzle," said Ince.

"Comfortable with the ball at his feet and an aerial threat in both boxes, he is a player who will battle hard from the first minute to the last with that fire in the belly you need to tackle the challenge of the Championship head on.

"He was a player highly-coveted by a number of clubs, so for Mamadou to choose to join us is a real boost for everyone at the club.”

Loum spent last season playing regular football in La Liga whilst on loan with Alaves. He made 32 appearances in the Spanish top tier last season, making his debut at home to Real Madrid last August.

He was also in the Senegal squad that clinched the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon after defeating Egypt on penalties.