Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Mallorca against Atletico Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid will travel to Estadio de Son Moix to take on Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone was left a frustrated figure when his troops drew 1-1 against a 10-man Espanyol at home last time out. In La Liga, they are 10 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona after 13 rounds, and a host of other clubs, including Real Betis and Osasuna, are breathing down their neck to snatch away the third spot.

Meanwhile, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last three games and have won two of them. They beat Villarreal comfortably at the La Ceramica by a two-goal margin and if they can continue that form against Atletico, Simeone's men will have a tough time in the Balearic islands.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Date: November 9, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30 pm BST / 3:30 pm ET / 2:00 am IST Venue: Estadio de Son Moix

How to watch Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

The match can be live-streamed on Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 - 1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Mallorca team news & squad

Mallorca have a fully fit squad as they head into this fixture. However, they will miss Pablo Maffeo after he was shown a straight red against Espanyol. Meanwhile, Dani Rodriguez will also be absent through suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card.

Mallorca predicted XI: Rajkovic; Costa, Copete, Raillo, Valjent, Gonzalez; De Galarreta, Babu, Sanchez; Muriqi, Lee

Position Players Goalkeeper Rajkovic, Roman, Greif Defenders Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, Russo, Copete, Cufre, Costa, Gonzalez, Gaya Midfielders Battaglia, Galarreta, Sanchez, Grenier, Lee, Baba, Junior Forwards Muriqi, Kadewere, Prats, Abdon, Rodriguez, Ndiaye, Llabres.

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico have managed to get all the players on the roster fit ahead of this match. However, they will miss Jose Jimenez and Joao Felix due to their accumulation of yellow cards.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Hermoso, Savic, Molina; Lemar, Kondogbia, De Paul, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann