Mali vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Uganda will travel to face Mali in their final Group E match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Adrar Stadium in Morocco.
The Cranes are already out of contention to reach the play-offs as they are placed second on the table with nine points, four fewer than leaders Mali.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Salah: Which records has Liverpool great smashed this season?
- Barcelona should have sacked Koeman sooner: Laporta has wasted months on a dead man walking
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Why Salah's form won't be enough to win this year's prize
- Man Utd sticking with Solskjaer over hiring Conte would be a farce
|Game
|Mali vs Uganda
|Date
|Sunday, November 14, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|UBC
|NONE
|Outside Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Mali squad
|Goalkeepers
|Djigui Diarra (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Ibrahim Bozzo Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, RD Congo), Ismael Diawara (Malmo, Sweden), and Mohamed Niare (Stade Malien, Mali).
|Defenders
|Hamari Traore (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Mahame Siby (Strasbourg, France), Charles Traore (FC Nantes, France), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (FC Metz, France), and Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France).
|Midfielders
|Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany) Kouame Nguessan Rominique (Troyes, France), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), Adama Noss Traore (Hatayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria), Aliou Dieng (Ahly, Egypt), and Cheick Doucouré (Lens, France).
|Forwards
|Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Adama Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Ibrahima Kane (Vorskla Poltava CF, Ukraine), El Bilal Toure (Reims, France), Mahamadou Doucoure (Nimes, France), Ibrahima Kone (Sarpsborg, Norway), Hamidou Sinayoko ( Onze-Créateurs, Mali), and Lassine Sinayoko ( Auxerre, France).
The West Africans will bank on their experienced players to secure their fifth win in the qualifiers.
Some of the key players include Moussa Djenepo, who turns out for Premier League side Southampton, Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), and Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly, Egypt).
Probable XI for Mali: Mounkoro, H.Traore, Sacko, C. Traore, Kouyate, L. Coulibaly, Haidara, Dieng, Djenepo, A. Traore, Kone.
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda).
|Defenders
|Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda).
|Midfielders
|Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda).
|Forwards
|Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), and Steven Mukwala (URA, Uganda).
Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is aware of the task awaiting them in Morocco but he is confident of coming home with a win.
“We know it will be a tough game, Mali have enjoyed a good run in the group but we have also prepared to finish the campaign with a win,” Sredojevic told reporters after their game against Kenya.
“We have huge respect for Mali but only when they have the ball, so we will also strive to have the ball more and make sure we attack them.”
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Muleme, Walusimbi, Juuko, Aucho, Byaruhanga, Waiswa, Karisa, Okwi, Ochaya.
Match Preview
Uganda and Mali have met six times in history with the East African nation yet to beat the West Africans.
During the first meeting of these qualifiers, the two sides battled out a 0-0 draw at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala.
Mali have picked up two wins against Uganda in the six matches, with the other four ending in draws.
Before the 0-0 draw in Kampala, the two teams had last met in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.