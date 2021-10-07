Malesela: Orlando Pirates legend should take over as Swallows FC coach - Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye strongly believes Dan Malesela should replace Brandon Truter as the Swallows FC head coach.

This comes after Truter returned from his 'special leave” which saw him miss Amaswaiswai's last three games which the team failed to win with assistant coach Simo Dladla having taken charge of the team.

Swallows management decided to place Truter on leave after the team was thrashed 3-0 by SuperSport United at home and this was the Soweto giants' first defeat at home in the PSL since 2015.

Truter returned to his role as a coach on Monday, but Khanye feels that Swallows are likely to continue to struggle as the 44-year-old has lost the respect of his players and that he should be replaced by Malesela.

“I don’t know about everyone else, but the idea of special leave is unusual and is not something that you hear about often in football. It is either the coach is good or he is not,” Khanye told iDiski Times.

“Swallows should have fired the coach if that’s what they wanted to do. It is disrespectful to Brandon for him to be on forced leave.

“How are the players going to look at him now? Is he still going to command respect from his first-team after this embarrassment?.

“Truter is not a bad coach, he knows how to coach players to play good football, however, last season he came under serious pressure for drawing far too many games."

Khanye believes that Truter should be appointed as Swallows' Head of Development, while Dladla serves as Malesela's assistant at the Dube Birds.

“Swallows should not toy around with coach Brandon Truter, they should redeploy him to their development structures because he helped them gain promotion and he really understands the game. Brandon must be made the Head of Development at the club. Simo Dladla is currently the assistant coach," he added.

“When Brandon was on leave, Simo took over but the club suffered huge losses. Simo is a coach who knows how to coach good South African football. He should be allowed to learn from a more experienced coach.

“I think Swallows should get Dan Malesela to help them as their head coach. He is an experienced coach and this current Swallows squad would fit well with 'Dan Dance' and his philosophy.”

Malesela, who is a former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns captain, has been jobless since he was fired at TS Galaxy in April this year.