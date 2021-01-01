Malawi vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Cranes will be fighting for a draw to make it to the Afcon finals while the Flames are in need of a win at Kamuzu Stadium

Malawi will host Uganda in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifying battle aware they have to win the game to make it to Cameroon.

It is different for the Cranes; they are coming into the match targeting a point to join Burkina Faso who have already qualified for the finals.

Game Malawi vs Uganda Date Monday, March 29, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Malawi squad Goalkeepers Ernest Kakhobwe, William Thole, Brighton Munthali. Defenders Stanley Sanudi, Limbikani Mzava, Charles Petro, Precious Sambani, Denis Chembezi. Midfielders John Banda, Peter Banda, Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri, Khuda Muyaba, Micium Mhone, Rafick Namwera, Chikoti Chirwa, Chimwemwe Idana, Chimango Kayira. Forwards Youssifou Atte, Josué Doke, Ihlas Bebou.

The hosts will miss the services of Francisco Madinga who is suspended; otherwise, all the other players are available for selection.

Coach Meck Mwase is expected to feature an offensive first eleven just like in the match against South Sudan.

Probable XI for Malawi: Kakhobwe, Sanudi, Mzava, Petro, Sambani, Banda, P. Banda, Mhango, Phiri, Muyaba, Idana.