Malawi vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Malawi will host Uganda in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifying battle aware they have to win the game to make it to Cameroon.
It is different for the Cranes; they are coming into the match targeting a point to join Burkina Faso who have already qualified for the finals.
|Game
|Malawi vs Uganda
|Date
|Monday, March 29, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Malawi squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ernest Kakhobwe, William Thole, Brighton Munthali.
|Defenders
|Stanley Sanudi, Limbikani Mzava, Charles Petro, Precious Sambani, Denis Chembezi.
|Midfielders
|John Banda, Peter Banda, Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri, Khuda Muyaba, Micium Mhone, Rafick Namwera, Chikoti Chirwa, Chimwemwe Idana, Chimango Kayira.
|Forwards
|Youssifou Atte, Josué Doke, Ihlas Bebou.
The hosts will miss the services of Francisco Madinga who is suspended; otherwise, all the other players are available for selection.
Coach Meck Mwase is expected to feature an offensive first eleven just like in the match against South Sudan.
Probable XI for Malawi: Kakhobwe, Sanudi, Mzava, Petro, Sambani, Banda, P. Banda, Mhango, Phiri, Muyaba, Idana.
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Denis Onyango, Mathias Kigonya, Salim Jamaal, Charles Lukwago.
|Defenders
|Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Mustafa Kizza, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ronald Mukiibi.
|Midfielders
|Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Farouk Miya, Allan Okello, Emmanuel Okwi, Kizito Luwaga, Micheal Azira, Gavin Mugweri.
|Forwards
|Ibrahim Orit, Ssentamu Yunus, Isiagi Daniel, Abdu Lumala.
Fahad Bayo, Patrick Kaddu, Timothy Awany, and Allan Kyambadde are out of the game to be played in Lilongwe owing to injuries picked during their home game against Burkina Faso.
Southend United’s Elvis Bwomono is also missing as reports indicate he has returned to England for club duties.
Although Abdallah Mubiru’s camp has been rocked with injury cases ahead of the battle against the Flames, the Police FC coach has remained confident they have what it takes to finish the job and qualify away.
“I am very pleased with the performance, commitment and determination showed by the players in today’s [Saturday's] training, it gives hope that God-willing, we are determined to get the result we need in Malawi,” Mubiru said in an earlier interview.
“We studied their win over South Sudan, we have the analysis and we want to capitalise on their mistakes to get the needed result.
“There are three stages of the game; attack, out of possession, and transition. We have to be spot on in all three stages. We can’t think of just sitting back thinking that we can absorb all the pressure, we have to attack and defend in equal measure.”
Probable XI for Uganda: Onyango, Wadada, Ochaya, Lwaliwa, Juuko, Lwanga, Waiswa, Miya, Okello, Okwi, Orit.
Match Preview
After picking a win against the Bright Stars in their last assignment, the Flames are just a point behind Cranes and to qualify they will need maximum points on Monday.
The East Africans drew 0-0 with Burkina Faso at home; it is the only point they have collected from their last two games.
The Cranes won the first meeting played in Uganda 2-0 which was their second win in five meetings against the Flames in the last five encounters in all competitions.
The last time Malawi won a game against Uganda was in July 2015 in a friendly game and in the ongoing campaign, Uganda have conceded one goal in five matches and scored three in the process while their opponents have scored three and conceded five.
Malawi have not lost their last six home Afcon qualifiers with three of them ending in 0-0 draws while the Cranes have lost two out of their last three qualifiers on the road.
If the Flames make it, it will be the third time having previously competed in the finals in 1984 and 2010 while Uganda, on the other hand, have been regulars at the Afcon since 2015.
Malawi started the campaign with a 1-0 win over South Sudan before back-to-back losses to Uganda (2-0) and Burkina Faso (3-1).
A draw against Burkina Faso at home in November has proved vital for Flames as it has kept them in contention after a 1-0 victory over South Sudan last Wednesday.