Makwatta axed as Kimanzi names Kenya's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup squad

The tactician has named his 20-man squad for the annual tournament set to start this weekend in Uganda

AFC Leopards striker John Makwatta is a surprise exclusion from the Harambee Stars squad for Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The striker has been in a fine form for Ingwe this season in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), scoring five goals in the process. His place has been taken by Tusker FC striker Timothy Otieno who has managed to score seven goals already.

Suleiman Ngotho and Hillary Wandera were forced off with a reported hamstring injury but Daniel Sakari of Kariobangi Sharks has made it to the final team. Eyes will be on former Bandari midfielder Anthony Wambani who turns out for Swedish third-tier side Vasalunds IF and Mathare United veteran midfielder Kevin Kimani.

Stars are in Group B alongside Tanzania, Zanzibar and Sudan.

Kenya defeated Zanzibar 3-2 in the shoot-out after battling to a 2-2 draw in regular and extra time.

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midﬁelders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Forwards: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)