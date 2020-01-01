Makhtar Gueye powers Nancy past Grande-Synthe

The Senegalese came off the bench to help the Thistles defeat the National Three outfit in Sunday’s Cup game

Makhtar Gueye was Nancy’s hero after helping them to a 1-0 triumph over Grande-Synthe in Sunday’s French Cup game.

With six minutes to full time, the Saint-Etienne loanee headed home Amine Bassi’s corner kick to send the hosts crashing.

⏱ 84' But ! Dona Ndoh marque de la tête sur le corner de Bassi !#OGSASNL 0-1 pic.twitter.com/qX7shOA9bm — AS Nancy-Lorraine (@asnlofficiel) January 5, 2020

Bassi had the first chance to hand Nancy the lead after 22 minutes, but the Moroccan’s free-kick was saved by Paulo Henriques.

The visitors continued to dominate but lacked the clear-cut edge in the final third as scores stood at 0-0 after 45 minutes inside Jean Deconinck Stadium.

In the second half, the National Three team stepped up their game, however, were unable to break the visitors’ solid backline.

Manager Jean-Louis Garcia reinforced his attacking line-up in the 67th minute after throwing Gueye into the fray for Gregoire Lefebvre – and the 22-year-old did not disappoint by getting the winner 17 minutes later.

Thanks to this win, the second division outfit has progressed to the next stage of the competition.

Morocco's Abdelhamid El Kaoutari, Senegal's Saliou Ciss and Ousmane Cissokho were on parade for Nancy from start to finish.

They are up against Valenciennes at Stade Marcel Picot, Tomblaine in Friday's Ligue 2 clash. Garcia’s side sits in 10th position with 27 points after 19 games.