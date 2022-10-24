'A huge loss' - Ferdinand admits concern for Man Utd defence following Varane injury

Rio Ferdinand has warned that Raphael Varane's injury could have a significant impact on Manchester United's season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender limped off the pitch in tears against Chelsea around the hour mark after overstretching while trying to make a tackle. United, as well as France, are awaiting news on the severity of his injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said, "Martinez has been top this season but Varane gives us that something different, that speed, that experience and physicality. I think he could be a huge loss. You need them two [Varane and Martinez] back together. We've seen straight away that those two together make us a different team, it's as simple as that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After an injury-hit first season at Old Trafford, Varane has featured more regularly this campaign, making 10 Premier League appearances so far. He is likely to be replaced by Victor Lindelof alongside Lisandro Martinez at the back with Harry Maguire also unavailable for now.

WHAT NEXT FOR VARANE? Varane will be focussed on getting back to full fitness for France ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.