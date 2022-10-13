What's next for ex-USMNT star Altidore? Striker's future remains uncertain as Puebla loan nears an end

New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena says Jozy Altidore's future is uncertain as the striker's loan to Puebla nears an end.

WHAT HAPPENED? Altidore signed with the Revs to start the season after Toronto decided not to re-sign him, but, after scoring just one goal in 17 leagues appearances, the striker was loaned to Puebla in July. Altidore has scored two goals in six appearances since moving to Liga MX.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Regarding Jozy Altidore, his season will likely end this weekend and we will have continued discussions with his agent," Arena said. "I know he has an interest in perhaps going elsewhere and we'll work with him to see if that's possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen what happens next for Altidore, who has been battling injury issues for several seasons. Altidore has played just 59 games since the start of the 2020 season, scoring just 10 goals during that span.

The Revs, meanwhile, faced a tough season of their own, missing the playoffs after lifting the Supporters' Shield last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALTIDORE? Puebla were smashed in the first leg of their Apertura quarterfinal against Club America, losing 6-1 at home with Altidore an unused substitute.. They'll now need a miracle in the second leg, which is set for Saturday.