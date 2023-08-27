West Ham United have reopened talks with former Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, over a potential transfer this summer.

West Ham in talks with United for Maguire

Ten Hag prefers Varane and Martinez

Englishman demands higher bonus to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports in The Sun, the Hammers are back in talks over a potential deal for Maguire in the summer and are prepared to pay a little bit more to land their target. The English international has two years left on his deal and is demanding a higher bonus to leave the club instead of seeing out his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Leicester City centerback has fallen out of favor at United since the arrival of Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman favouring Raphael Varanea and Lisandro Martinez as his preferred centerback duo. Maguire only started eight games in the Premier League last season and has not featured in any of the opening three games so far.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will be up against Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture on September 3rd.