Majeed Waris participates in first training session with Strasbourg

The Ghanaian forward got to work officially with his Le Racing teammates and coaching crew for the first time

Majeed Waris has trained with Strasbourg for the very first time since his move to the French Ligue 1 was confirmed.

It comes as a breath of fresh air for the Ghana international after he joined from FC Porto where he failed to make an appearance in the ongoing campaign and was demoted to the B team.

The video posted on the official Strasbourg YouTube channel shows him during some gym work as well as drills on the pitch.

This will be Waris' fourth stint in France having previously played for Valenciennes, Lorient and Nantes.

The 28-year old will hope to get his first taste of action with Le Racing when they travel to Monaco on Saturday.

The Alsace outfit are 12th on the Ligue 1 table.