Maidenhead United vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Maidenhead United take on Wrexham in a National League clash at York Road on Saturday.
Leaders Wrexham have remained unbeaten in their last six league matches and are currently on a four-match winning streak. Their last defeat came against Sheffield United in a FA Cup fourth-round clash.
Maidenhead United are also on a three-match winning streak and are currently 14th in the league with 42 points from 34 games.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Maidenhead United vs Wrexham date & kick-off time
Game:
Maidenhead United vs Wrexham
Date:
March 4, 2023
Kick-off:
12:20pm ET, 5:20pm GMT, 10:50pm IST
Venue:
York Road
How to watch Maidenhead United vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online
The game will not be shown in the United States (U.S.).
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and can be streamed on National League TV in the United Kingdom (UK).
There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
N/A
UK
BT Sport 1
India
N/A
N/A
Wrexham team news & squad
Bryce Hosannah, who remains out of action due to a hamstring problem, is the only injury concern in the Wrexham squad ahead of their clash against Maidenhead United.
Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe; Forde, Young, Cannon, Lee, Mendy; Mullin, Dalby
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lainton, Howard, Calderbank-Park, Watson
Defenders
O'Connell, Tozer, Lennon, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson
Midfielders
O'Connor, Cannon, Young, J. Jones, Davies, Austin, Forde, Barnett, D. Jones
Forwards
Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Llyod
Maidenhead United team news & squad
On the other hand, Alan Devonshire has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of the match against the league leaders.
Maidenhead United possible XI: Andre; Asare, Clerima, Massey, Odutayo; Barratt, Ferdinand, Adams, Nathaniel-George; Acquah, Smith
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gyollai, Walsh, Vaughan, Andre
Defenders
Havilland, Kpekawa, Asare, Odutayo, Massey, Beckwith, Clerima
Midfielders
Leathers, Ferdinand, Adams, Upward, Barratt, Nathaniel-George, Sparkers, Arthur
Forwards
Smith, Panayiotou, McCoulsky, Acquah