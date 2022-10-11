Mahrez misses penalty, costs Manchester City another goal and gets substituted inside first half in Copenhagen draw

Riyad Mahrez failed to score from the penalty mark as 10-man Manchester City settled for a 0-0 draw against Copenhagen in Tuesday’s Champions League.

Mahrez misses from penalty mark

Manchester City reduced to 10 men

Game ended 0-0 in Denmark

WHAT HAPPENED? The Citizens’ six-game winning streak came to an end against the Danish top-flight side. Having lost 5-0 in the reverse fixture, Jacob Neestrup’s men welcomed the Premier League side to the Parken Stadium in their quest to avenge their loss. City thought they had taken the lead in the 11th minute when Rodri’s outrageous strike beat goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, albeit, the goal was chalked off by the referee due to a handball in the build-up from Mahrez. Twelve minutes later, the Algeria international was presented with an opportunity to correct his wrong when Nicolai Boilesen was adjudged to have handled the ball in the danger area. Unfortunately, Mahrez’s ensuing kick was saved by Grabara – who guessed the right way.

HOW DID MAHREZ TURN UP? The former Leicester City man cut a frustrated figure following his miss and he was consequently substituted for Ruben Dias in the 32nd minute of the crunch fixture. For his contribution, he accounted for one shot on target, and one key pass while he was dispossessed on one occasion. Defensively, he committed a foul with statistics showing he accounted for 22 touches, 17 passes and a passing accuracy of 94.1 per cent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even with the draw, the reigning English elite division side still lead Group G with 10 points while Copenhagen move into third, overtaking Sevilla. This means that Pep Guardiola’s chances of finishing as group winners remain intact.

WHAT ELSE? While red-hot Erling Haaland was not dressed for action by Pep Guardiola, Nigeria’s Paul Mukairu was introduced for Marko Stamenic in the 90th minute for the home team.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City have missed 24 penalties in all competitions under Pep Guardiola, nine more than any other Premier League side since the Spaniard took charge (start of 2016-17).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? The African would be hoping to return to action when Manchester City travel to Dortmund in their next Champions League outing. Before then, they will be facing Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.