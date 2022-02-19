Mahrez extends blistering goalscoring form in Manchester City loss to Tottenham

Riyad Mahrez continued his blistering Premier League form with a goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

With his stoppage-time effort at the Etihad Stadium, the 30-year-old has now scored six goals in his last seven matches in the English top-flight.

Mahrez replaced Raheem Sterling in the 68th minute and he stepped forward to convert the penalty after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) caught Cristian Romero's handball on the stroke of full-time.

The 30-year-old has now scored four of his last five penalties and he is only behind Chelsea's Jorginho who has scored more penalties(6) in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Mahrez is still Manchester City’s top scorer this campaign with 18 goals across all competitions so far.

His 92nd-minute equaliser was not enough to earn Pep Guardiola's side a point in a fiercely contested affair as Harry Kane's header three minutes later gave Tottenham a 3-2 win.

The result ended Man City's 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League but they still remain atop of the table with 63 points after 25 matches.

Meanwhile, Guardiola hopes his team can bounce back when they travel to the Goodison Park for their next Premier League game on February 26.

"I said weeks ago that we need to win a lot of points, the rivals are so strong," Guardiola said after the match.

"Every team plays for many things - the Champions League, Europa League or not be relegated and every game will be a big battle, we know that.

"We knew it and now we know so it will be good to understand how difficult it is. Since October we didn't lose one game in the Premier League and that shows how good we have done and now is recover."