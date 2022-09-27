Nigeria dispatched by Mahrez-inspired Algeria

Youcef Atal fired in the winning goal as Algeria ran out 2-1 winners against Nigeria in Tuesday's international friendly played in Oran.

Algeria top Nigeria 2-0

Mahrez and Atal on target

Belmadi’s men unbeaten after five games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagles took a ninth-minute lead through Terem Moffi. However, following a foul in the box by Frank Onyeka, the Desert Foxes were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Riyad Mahrez after he sent Francis Uzoho the wrong way. A minute after the hour mark, Atal netted the winner after drilling home a long-range shot having been teed up by Ramiz Zerrouki.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win ensures the North Africans extend their winning streak to five. Also, Djamel Belmadi’s men have won all their last three matches against the three-time African champions.

ALL EYES ON: Who else but Alex Iwobi? The Everton star held sway in the midfield while complementing the attack anchored by Kelechi Iheanacho. Nonetheless, his efforts counted for nothing as the Super Eagles ended up on the losing side.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty



DID YOU KNOW? Saviour Godwin and Raphael Onyedika made their Nigeria senior team debuts after replacing Ademola Lookman and Onyeka in the second half.

THE VERDICT:

Iwobi stood out once again

Uzoho get the knocks

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles will square up against Portugal on October 17 in another international friendly billed for Estadio Jose Alvalade.