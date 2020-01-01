Aina battles Mahrez and Eze for Premier League Goal of the Month award

The African stars are competing against one another after scoring astonishing goals in the month under review

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, Fulham defender Ola Aina and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez have been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Eze scored his first goal in the English top-flight in grand style against Leeds United with a free-kick from 20 yards on November 7.

The 22-year-old's strike was Crystal Palace's second goal in the game as they romped to a 4-1 home win over Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Aina, on his part, fired in a rocket from outside the penalty area at Craven Cottage to help Scott Parker's men grab their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on November 2.

The Nigeria international doubled the hosts' lead with his left-footed strike, four minutes after Bobby Reid opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

After scoring a hat-trick against Burnley last Saturday, Mahrez's opening goal at the Etihad Stadium earned a spot in the top eight goals for November.

The Algeria captain finished off a brilliant team move to put Manchester City ahead in the sixth minute, in an encounter which eventually ended 5-0 in their favour.

Other players in contention for the award are Southampton duo Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse, Brighton and Hove Albion's Solly March, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Leeds United's Raphinha.