Mahad: Express FC seal return of midfielder from Proline FC

The Reds Eagles have unveiled their eighth signing in readiness for the new season set to kick off on October 17

Express FC have re-signed midfielder Kakooza Mahad ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

“Express FC has on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, confirmed the re-capture of midfielder Kakooza 'Yaya' Mahad,” the club revealed in a statement on their official website.

“The 22-year-old has re-joined the club on a two-year deal from Proline FC becoming the fourth midfielder to sign up and eighth signing in total for Wasswa Bbosa ahead of the new campaign.”

“The 2016 Bika’ Bya Baganda MVP featured for the club in the 2016/17 season which was his first spell with the Red Eagles.

“The attacking midfielder who scored for Express FC away against Kirinya Jinja SS now Busoga United in the 2016/17 season which also our last away win against the Jinja based outfit will be tasked with ensuring that Bbosa’s attack is as creative as they come.

“He now becomes the eighth signing for the ambitious club after two goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, centre back Richard Bbosa along with midfielders Abel Eturude, Baker Sakah, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forward Kiragga Mustafa.”

Kakooza also revealed the reason why it was easy for him to return to Express.

“Firstly, I am a fan of this great club, my dad too so when the opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t turn it down, am, therefore, so glad and proud to be at a club where I am familiar with the surroundings," he said after signing the deal.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Express legend Fred Tamale revealed the reason why he recommended the signing of Baker Sakah.

The 19-year-old was signed as the seventh new player and Tamale said he was convinced the youngster has the qualities to help the Red Eagles soar even higher.

“Firstly I’d like to thank the technical team for listening to me, I’ve seen [Baker] Sakah play on numerous occasions and I was more than convinced he belonged to the Red Eagles,” Tamale told the club’s website.

“Sakah will offer pace to the team’s attack, of course, pending coach [Wasswa] Bbosa’s decision on where to play him but he also believes in himself which is key for a player at this level.”

Sakah was signed from Zana High School after he agreed to a four-year deal with the Red Eagles.