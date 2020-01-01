Maguire & Greenwood named in England squad for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark

Gareth Southgate has selected a squad containing a mix of youth and experience for the upcoming September fixtures

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood have been included in the England squad for September’s Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

Greenwood has been called into the senior squad for the first time by Gareth Southgate following an impressive breakthrough campaign for United.

The 18-year-old is one of four uncapped players in the squad, along with United team-mate Dean Henderson, Manchester City’s Phil Foden and midfielder Kalvin Phillips from promoted Leeds.

More teams

England will meet Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday, September 5 before travelling to Copenhagen to take on Denmark three days later.

More to follow…

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Article continues below

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling