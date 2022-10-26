Maguire is a 'great player' and still has 'important role' to play at Man Utd, insists Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has complimented Harry Maguire and maintained that he can be an ''important'' player for Manchester United.

Maguire fallen out of favour at United

Returned from injury and is available for selection

Ten Hag values his importance

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire returned to training following an injury layoff sustained while on international duty in September and has come back into the fold at an opportune time, with Raphael Varane ruled out until the World Cup next month due to an injury of his own. Ten Hag has spoken on his return and the role he could play.

WHAT HE SAID: The Dutch coach said in his latest press conference: "He (Maguire) always has an important role. He was injured and is happy he is back and now he has to get back into games. It’s always about performance. Regarding his qualities – no problem. He is great player and has great capabilities to do a job for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international will have one eye on securing a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, but Ten Hag has warned he will only be selected based on United's best interests. ''I understand the interest but we especially look at Manchester United. We have to get the right results and performances,” he added.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY MAGUIRE? The 29-year-old is in line to return for United in a Europa League group stage fixture against Sheriff on Thursday night.