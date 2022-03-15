Maguire again? Manchester United fans panic as defender starts vs Atletico Madrid
Harry Maguire’s inclusion in Manchester United’s line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid has sparked contrasting comments from African football fans.
The England international became the world's most expensive defender when the Red Devils paid £80 million ($126m) to sign him from Leicester City in the summer of 2019.
He impressed in his first six months at Old Trafford and was rewarded with the captain's armband, but has since struggled for consistency, leading to questions marks over his credentials.
Still fresh from his mistake that almost cost United victory against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s league game, he has been commissioned by manager Ralf Rangnick to marshal the English side’s backline against Diego Simeone’s men.
This decision has not gone too well with African fans who are scared that Maguire would commit blunders that could prove costly for the 20-time English kings.
Only a few fans see things differently as they claim the 29-years could be the club’s hero against the La Liga outfit.
Regardless, Rangnick’s men have been tipped to secure victory - which will send them into the quarter-finals.
