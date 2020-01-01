Magogo: Fufa president urges tacticians to embrace changes to develop football

The Federation has come up with new rules for the coaches in the country, including limiting mid-season transfers

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has challenged coaches to embrace changes to ensure the game continues to develop in Uganda.



The East Africa nation has been making giant strides in football, with many players moving abroad owing to their talent. The administrator was however quick to appreciate the job done by the coaches in growing the game.



"We appreciate the role you play as coaches," Magogo said in a meeting with coaches as quoted by Fufa website.



"You make a great contribution because the careers of players who are the key pillars of the football product are in your hands.



"Football is a dynamic entity. Things are changing almost every hour. So if we want to improve and attain professionalism, coaches must as well embrace change and learn the new tactics that will help you suit the modern trends."



The 43-year-old has urged the tacticians to continue learning and increase their knowledge in the game. The courses offered will, on the long-run, help coaches to up their game and be competitive.



"Learning never stops and this is very important for coaches," Magogo continued.



"In a way of motivating those that have made self-development, FUFA will put in a place a fund to help coaches either by paying for coaching courses or funding travel for those that want to enrol for coaches abroad."



The Federation, as a result, has come up with new rules to professionalize the game in the country.



"For us to improve, we must upgrade and this means trying out to ventures which may seem strict but that is the journey we have taken.



"All coaches in the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League will be required to have a Pro-License that will come with limits and sanctions.



"Coaches in the first and second division will not be allowed to make more than two transfers during a season."



The tacticians will also have to sign a code of conduct to ensure the image of the game is protected. They will also need to have agents to discuss contracts with teams.



Clubs will also have to submit proof of payment of coaches after every two months.



"We believe this will help coaches to work in a conducive environment. Caf, for instance, doesn't have any club that owes coaches and players to participate in the continental-club competitions," Magogo concluded.









