Magogo: Fufa president urges clubs to cooperate on club licensing process

All top tier teams have been urged to comply with the set requirements before the 2020/21 season

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has urged clubs to cooperate in order to make the club licensing project a success.



In this project, dubbed Clubs Pro Agenda, all the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) teams will need to comply before the start of the 2020/21 season.

The administrator has also stated he intends to make the country the leading football nation on the continent on and off the pitch.



"The success of the Fufa Clubs Pro Agenda will largely depend on the co-operation of the respective clubs," Magogo said as quoted by Sports Nation.



"And it is therefore important that clubs co-operate and desire to reorganise internally to create robust structures and strong brands that will eventually be trusted and desired by the fans and other football consumers.



"This is what will generate money for club football and consequently improve the standards. With improved standards and performance, it will be a matter of time for Ugandan football to achieve our vision; to become the number one football nation in Africa on and off the field."



To achieve the objective and help the teams comply, Fufa has scheduled a special training program for the clubs.



The training is meant to empower the teams and also prepare them to turn them into a sustainable source of revenue.



"In order for a club to participate in this phase of Clubs Pro Agenda, they must express interest, in writing, to participate in the respective Division in the season 2020/2021 by 16:00 hours Monday 6th July 2020," Decolas Kiiza who is the Fufa Deputy CEO told the Federation's official portal.



"The club stakeholders expected to attend include the club owner(s), club president/chairman, club board/executive, club CEO, administrative and technical staff, volunteer staff, if any, representative of fans and the representative of players.



"Full cost of the programme is estimated to be not less than USh2 million per club which must be conducted in any case not later than 16th July 2020."



Another proposal by the Federation has been the reduction of the number of UPL teams to 12. According to Fufa, this will help in increasing the quality of the top tier and make clubs easily marketable and the entire league at large.