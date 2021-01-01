Magogo: Fufa president reveals intentions to vie for third term in office

The administrator has insisted there has been progress in Uganda football during his tenure

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations president Moses Magogo will be seeking a third term in office in the forthcoming elections.

The administrator came into office in 2013 and was successfully re-elected in 2017 for second term. It was not clear whether the federation head will be in for another term but all the doubts have now been cleared.

"I will be vying for another term in the office in the forthcoming elections," Magogo told Goal on Tuesday.

"The exercise has already commenced, it is the election period and for that reason, I want to let everyone know my intentions. Many have been asking whether I will stand for another term and the answer is yes."

"This is the right time for me to make clear my intentions of continuing with the job of developing the beautiful game in this county."

Magogo confidently stated there has been progress in football as compared to the time when he was not in the office.

"I am here to talk about the state of football in the country," the Fufa president continued.

"However, for us to know where we are, currently, and where we want to go, we must look back and reflect where we have come from and how far we have moved. I can confidently say here that there has been massive progress."

The district football associations and regional level elections are already going on, with the Fufa polls expected to be conducted in August. So far, no one has declared intentions to challenge the incumbent.

Meanwhile experienced Ugandan coach Mike Mutebi believes the national team should consider hiring local coaches as opposed to foreign counterparts.

Fufa has been overlooking local tacticians in the past decade or so, always preferring foreigners. However, the former Kampala Capital City Authority FC coach believes a change should be considered by the federation.

"It is high time they gave [local-based tacticians] a chance. We are not different from them, we can do the international basic practices," Mutebi said in a recent interview.

"Sam Ssimbwa, Jackson Mayanja, Moses Basena, all these experienced coaches can do the job if given the chance."

The veteran coach also hinted he might be interested in taking over the national team only if it was available.

"There is no vacancy [at Cranes], there is still coach Johnathan McKinstry and Abdallah Mubiru. Let us wait and see."