Magogo: Fufa President insists UPL clubs are consulted on matters affecting them

The Federation met top tier clubs on Wednesday to consult on the way forward regarding the league and club licensing process

Federation of Football Uganda Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has stated the Federation usually engages the clubs on matters affecting them before making a decision.

Fufa met with nine Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs on Wednesday, June 10 where important matters including the league restart and club licencing processes were discussed. However, five teams snubbed the consultative meeting stating it came on a short notice.

"To our understanding as Fufa, we delegated the responsibility to run the league to the UPL Board or Fufa Super League Limited (FSLL)," Magogo said in the aforementioned meeting as quoted by Fufa website.

"The delegated authority of the company called FSLL has shareholders – the clubs. We are all aware of how companies operate as Board of Directors as appointed by the clubs and have the mandate to represent them.

"Fufa has continuously engaged the UPL Board for matters that probably concern the clubs. I have also been informed on a number of occasions that there are meetings that have been going on between the Board and the clubs. So, our interpretation as Fufa is that there has been consultation on a number of occasions."

The administrator promised improvement on matters the Federation failed to perform as expected including communication.

"In areas where we have not performed, we shall improve amicably," Magogo admitted.

"I am the head of the institution and I take full responsibility; we need to improve upon the communication between Fufa and the UPL Clubs. It is an area we have taken as positive criticism."

KCCA FC Vice-Chairman Aggrey Ashaba pointed improvement is needed out on the aforementioned issue and went on to challenge Fufa to include the clubs in planning and lobbying for funds from potential sponsors.

"There is a lack of proper communication between Fufa and UPL. We also need to listen to each other more. The inclusion of all stakeholders, especially clubs is key in the game.

"We must have the data and analysis of previous licensing exercises so that it helps in the future. We also need to get the correct trend of compliance to see whether the shortfalls are in the areas of knowledge, skills or finance.

"If the shortfall is in finance, then the FA and clubs work to see how to support clubs.

"It is important to include the clubs in planning and lobbying for funding from Government and FIFA because the industry is just developing."

The 2020/21 UPL season will start on October 17.